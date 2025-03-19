Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Takes Another Dig at All-Star Anthony Edwards
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is not shy about voicing his opinion. He will let his opinion fly on pretty much anything that is in the news.
That's especially true when it comes to things happening in the NBA. Johnson is still one of the voices that is prominent in the league, despite the fact that he retired 30 years ago and no longer owns the Lakers.
Anthony Edwards is one of the best young players in the league. He has already turned the Minnesota Timberwolves into a contender to come out of the Western Conference.
Johnson understands that Edwards is one of the best players in the NBA today. That doesn't mean that he has to agree with everything that he says.
In fact, Johnson thinks that Edwards needs to pump the brakes on calling out former players. Speaking on Byron Scott's Fast Break, he believes that Edwards needs to do his homework before calling out former NBA guys.
"Don't attack all the old-school guys when you haven't done your homework," Johnson said, "... And so I had to just hit him with the, 'Look, man, talk to me when you've won something.'"
Johnson is right with the fact that Edwards hasn't won anything of significance yet. He hasn't made the NBA Finals, although he is still incredibly young.
Edwards is just 23 years old, so he still has time to win a lot of big games. There is no denying that he has already shown signs that he can be the best player in the league.
This comes from Edward's comments to Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal.
"I didn't watch it back in the day, so I can't speak on it. They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don't think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean? So that's why when they saw Kobe [Bryant], they were like, 'Oh, my God.' But now everybody has skill."
It's clear that Edwards needs to watch some old film before he says stuff like that. Johnson was certainly one of the most skilled players in NBA history.
