Lakers May Reignite Trade Talks for Mark Williams Says NBA Executive
The Los Angeles Lakers trade deadline was one of the more consequential in the history of the legendary franchise. Not only did they land star point guard Luka Doncic but they traded for center Mark Williams of the Charlotte Hornets to round the team out.
However, a few days after the trade, the deal for Williams was rescinded and Williams went back to Charlotte. The big man had multiple areas of concern during a physical and the Lakers were then left with a big hole in the middle of the roster.
While the team is looking to go after another NBA title, the front office also has its eyes on the upcoming offseason. Some NBA executives believe that Los Angeles could once again go after Williams on the trade market.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported the news.
“Mark Williams is obviously back with the Hornets after the Lakers rescinded their February trade for the Charlotte big man, but some rival executives expect the Williams trade market to be re-explored this summer,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein. “The Hornets have tried to shut down similar speculation about star guard LaMelo Ball, but the reality remains that Williams, Ball and Brandon Miller have managed to appear in the same game just 18 times over the past two seasons.”
Williams would have been the perfect fit next to Doncic and LeBron James so the interest could still be there for Los Angeles. But the optics would certainly be interesting if the Lakers did decide to make another run at him.
Los Angeles would likely want to trade less than the original deal incuded due to the injury concerns. But it also remains to be seen if the Hornets would be willing to engage the Lakers in a deal after the rescinded trade.
There are a lot of moving parts here and as we get closer to the NBA offseason, things will become even more clear. This akers team does need to upgrade at the center spot and this summer will be the best chance to make that happen.
More Lakers news:
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Takes Another Dig at All-Star Anthony Edwards
Jaxson Hayes Expected to Have Strong Market in Free Agency
3 Teams Lakers Don't Want to Face in Postseason This Year
Lakers' JJ Redick Talks Bronny James' Biggest Improvement
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.