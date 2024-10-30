Lakers-Cavaliers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Los Angeles Lakers will play their second road game of the season and the second of their five-game road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Lakers find themselves in the mid-West and back to where Lakers superstar LeBron James spent 11 tremendous seasons of his career. The Lakers will look to hand the Cavaliers their first loss of the season, and they'll look to do so behind the play of James and fellow superstar Anthony Davis.
The Lakers are off to a strong start of the season, and they'll look to carry that momentum on Wednesday night, but it will be against a tough Cavaliers team.
According to Action Network, the Lakers enter Wednesday night as underdogs with a +4.5 spread. The over/under is set at 226.5, and the money line for the Lakers is at +157.
This is the first meeting of the season between these two teams. James returns home where he is 9-2 as an opponent, and this time, his son Bronny is coming along. In all likelihood, Bronny will find his way into the game after being a DNP for the last three games.
Bronny made his NBA debut in the Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played four minutes but was unable to record a bucket. The 20-year-old is back in the place he once called home and where he was born.
The father-son combo will look to defeat the Cavs and hand them their first loss of the season.
Last season, the Lakers took care of business against the Cavaliers. They went 2-0. Their first contest was a tight one at Cleveland, with the Lakers coming out on top, 121-115.
As for the second contest, the Lakers easily handled the Cavs, with a final score of 116-97. Both teams made the playoffs last season, but the Cavaliers made it a round further before running into the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics.
Through only four games of the season, the Lakers rank in the top 10 in these vital offense categories: points per game (117.3), average score margin (+3.5), fastbreak points per game (17.3), points in the paint (56.0), and assists per game (28.0).
Their defense can be a lot better, as they are ranked 17th in the lowest rating. L.A.'s defense will be even better, as the Cavs are currently the best shooting team at 52.8 percent from the field.
The Lakers will come away victorious and win their first road game of the season.
Lakers 117, Cavs 111.
More Lakers: Bill Simmons Believes Lakers Rookie Has Shot at Major NBA Award