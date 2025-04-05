All Lakers

Lakers Champ Dwight Howard Officially Elected to Hall of Fame

Former Los Angeles All-Star Dwight Howard is now a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA: Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) jump for the opening tip off for the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA: Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) jump for the opening tip off for the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Los Angeles Lakers All-Star and champion (though not in the same season) Dwight Howard is now a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Sources inform ESPN's Shams Charania that the 6-foot-10 big man is set to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

He will join his 2021-22 Lakers teammate Carmelo Anthony among the Class of 2025.

This story will be updated...

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.

Home/News