Lakers Champ Dwight Howard Officially Elected to Hall of Fame
Former Los Angeles All-Star Dwight Howard is now a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
In this story:
Former Los Angeles Lakers All-Star and champion (though not in the same season) Dwight Howard is now a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Sources inform ESPN's Shams Charania that the 6-foot-10 big man is set to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year.
He will join his 2021-22 Lakers teammate Carmelo Anthony among the Class of 2025.
This story will be updated...
Published