NBA Insider Provides Critical Update on Lakers Trade Talks
Trade rumors have been swirling around the Los Angeles Lakers all summer long. At first, there was talk that they could trade Austin Reaves. Then, rumors about trading LeBron James started.
General manager Rob Pelinka clearly is not afraid to make a big move if they have to. Trading for Luka Doncic shows that he will do whatever he believes is best for the team.
Despite the rumors that are swirling around, the Lakers haven't indicated they are going to make moves with their big guns. An NBA insider provided insight into the situation.
The Lakers likely won't make a trade before the season, according to an NBA insider
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Lakers likely won't make any trades before the season starts.
"The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to take their current roster into training camp and give this group a chance to prove themselves before charting possible trades and changes. Specifically, the Lakers are interested in seeing what value Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber can provide."
That doesn't mean that the Lakers aren't completely shutting down the possibility of making any trades at some point during the season, as Siegel notes.
"Even so, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' front office still explored the trade market this offseason for center depth and wing defenders before signing both Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart. No deal with immediate value and minor financial details presented itself to Los Angeles during the summer, leading to Los Angeles' patience."
The Los Angeles Lakers might wait until next offseason to make moves
The Lakers are set up to have a lot of cap space heading into next offseason, allowing them to wait until then to make a move. Siegel notes that the Lakers will have to consider that with any move they make.
"The Lakers are set on having max cap space in the offseason over the next two years, and any potential moves made before the trade deadline will be reflective of this philosophy."
Los Angeles is going to see how the roster gels before the trade deadline, before they decide to make any moves. They aren't going to blow up the roster quite yet.
