Lakers Consulted Luka Doncic About Trade for Big Man
The Los Angeles Lakers won big when they acquired five-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks in February. But they also lost Anthony Davis in the process, which left them without a center for the rest of the season.
Shortly after landing Doncic, the Lakers reportedly consulted him about a trade deal involving Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, whom Doncic had requested to play with, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst.
More news: 3 Players Lakers Should Have Signed to BAE Instead of Marcus Smart
The Hornets had accepted the Lakers’ offer that would give them Dalton Knecht, who was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, a 2030 pick swap and a 2031 first-round pick in exchange for Williams.
However, the Lakers ultimately rescinded the trade deal after Williams reportedly failed his physical examination. Both Williams and his agent Jeff Schwartz do not believe William’s physical was the sole reason Los Angeles chose to cancel the trade.
"I don't think it was solely because of my physical," Williams said to ESPN. "I felt like I could have contributed to them. But, obviously, they had second thoughts."
Although Doncic and Williams had never played together, Doncic had selected the 7-foot center out of a list of potential trade targets for the Lakers.
More news: Former Lakers Star Shaquille O’Neal on NBA All-Star — ‘I F---ing Hate’ Him
Los Angeles was unable to acquire a dominant center after rescinding their deal with the Hornets. It ultimately came back to hurt them when they were eliminated in the first-round of the Western Conference playoffs for the second season in a row.
Williams averaged 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 44 regular season games with Charlotte. He played against the Lakers shortly after the cancelled trade and put up 10 points, nine rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes to help the Hornets defeat the Lakers 100-97. He was later traded to the Phoenix Suns on the night of the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Lakers never commented on the claims that their decision to rescind their offer for Williams was due to anything more than a failed physical.
But regardless of the reason why Los Angeles opted against Williams, the Lakers have finally signed a center for the next two seasons. 7-footer Deandre Ayton agreed to a two-year, $16.6 million contract with the Lakers at the beginning of July.
More news: Massive 5-Team Blockbuster Trade Sees Lakers' LeBron James Shipped for $238 Million All-Star
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.