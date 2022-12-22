Lakers: Could L.A. Look To Make More Minimal Roster Changes With Anthony Davis Hurt?

There's nothing more deflating than seeing a superstar go down with an injury. The talent has always been known for Anthony Davis and he was on a tear before inevitably going down with another injury.

The Lakers are slowly turning there season around, but with Davis now expected to miss around a month that's a lot of chances for the Lakers to go right back into their hole. It may be a good idea for the Lakers to look at some other options in the meantime.

While it's been clear the Lakers value their draft picks, it doesn't close the door on landing talent to help mitigate the loss of Davis. Help for LeBron James needs to be a priority as sustaining this high level of play at his age isn't suitable for a deep postseason run.

Among the options can include packaging up some of their role players in exchange for some possible late round draft picks (via Bleacher Report).

The Lakers may look for easier options like a cheaper free-agent center (perhaps DeMarcus Cousins) or whatever the team can bring back for Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and second-round draft considerations.



Picking up a free agent center seems likely despite the high level of play from Thomas Bryant, but perhaps it may take some more time for the front office to truly decide. A trade centered around Myles Turner and Buddy Hield seems long gone but proven talent needs to be on the radar.

We don't know much longer James truly has and Davis continues to get hurt. It's best to start building a strong team now.