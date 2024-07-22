Lakers Could Still End Up Landing Missed Free Agent Target Later This Season: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers' offseason has been one of the strongest around the NBA. The team hasn't made any moves to upgrade the team despite an early playoff exit.
Where things stand, Los Angeles is looking like they will enter the new season with roughly the same team. Other than changing the head coach, the Lakers have been inactive this summer.
Los Angeles has missed out on multiple targets this summer, leaving them with little room to make moves. But there may still be hope yet for the Lakers in bringing more talent into the picture.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Lakers could still end up landing one of the free-agent targets that they missed out on. That would be center Jonas Valanciunas, who signed with the Washington Wizards this offseason.
“I wouldn’t rule out Jonas Valanciunas eventually ending up on the Lakers this year,” Windhorst said. “That’s all I’m going to say.”
Valanciunas signed a very team-friendly deal with the Wizards, making him an easy trade piece for Washington. Los Angeles has wanted to bring in another big man to play alongside Anthony Davis and Valanciunas could be the missing piece.
Last season, the big man averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while with the New Orleans Pelicans. If the Lakers were to find a way to add him to the team, it could give them more size in the front court and someone who could be used within a main playoff rotation.
The Lakers would need to wait until before the trade deadline to make a move for Valanciunas but this is certainly interesting from Windhorst. Washington and the Lakers have made multiple trades in recent years, potentially giving more thought to a deal coming to fruition.
