Lakers Cut New Signing After Just One Day
Not even 24 hours after news first surfaced that the Los Angeles Lakers would be inking 6-foot-9 small forward/shooting guard Vincent Valerio-Bodon to an Exhibit 10 training camp agreement, the team has already parted ways with the 23-year-old would-be NBA rookie wing, according to an official X announcement. Or so it would appear to the untrained eye.
With all 15 of Los Angeles' standard roster spots and all three of the Lakers' two-way contracts already filled, Valerio-Bodon would have been hard-pressed to make either spot out of camp, unless he had impressed team president Rob Pelinka and/or first-year head coach JJ Redick enough to leapfrog somebody. Four other players are already reportedly inked to training camp deals. Ex-Oregon State center Kylor Kelley, veteran NBA guard Jordan Goodwin, former Xavier guard Quincy Olivari, and x-Missouri guard Sean East II all allegedly remain with the Lakers as of this writing.
What appears to have been L.A.'s game plan for Valerio-Bodon has now come more clearly into focus. The team must be looking to once again bring him aboard with its G League affiliate in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, much as it did in 2023-24 after waiving him in training camp. By signing an Exhibit 10 deal initially, Valerio-Bodon is now eligible for a bonus worth up to $77,500 — provided he logs at least 60 days with South Bay.
Across 25 contests for South Bay (including five starts) in 2023-24, the 23-year-old out of Hungary logged averages of 6.0 points while slashing .394/.306/.909, along with 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 swipes a night, across 18.2 minutes per. Los Angeles clearly must be intrigued enough about his long-term potential that it wants at least another year of him in the team's system to develop the intriguing international standout.
The biggest name who will presumably log significant time with South Bay in 2024-25 is of course L.A.'s No. 55 pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, former USC Trojans reserve guard Bronny James. The raw 19-year-old, son of Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James, is expected to need lots of time to build out his offensive game at the NBAGL level, following an erratic one-and-done run with the Cardinal and Gold last year.
