Lakers Cut Ties With 4 Players Ahead of Season

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers guard RJ Davis (26) and guard DaJaun Gordon (45) in the first quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have cut four training camp signings prior to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Per Jovan Buha of "Buha's Block," Los Angeles has waived rookie combo guard RJ Davis, second-year forward Anton Watson, rookie point guard Augustas Marciulionis, and veteran swingman Nate Williams.

All Exhibit 10 signings, these players will likely latch on with LA's El Segundo-based G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Should they stick around in South Bay, they'll be eligible for extension deals worth up to $85,300.

