Lakers Cut Ties With 4 Players Ahead of Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have cut four training camp signings prior to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.
Per Jovan Buha of "Buha's Block," Los Angeles has waived rookie combo guard RJ Davis, second-year forward Anton Watson, rookie point guard Augustas Marciulionis, and veteran swingman Nate Williams.
All Exhibit 10 signings, these players will likely latch on with LA's El Segundo-based G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Should they stick around in South Bay, they'll be eligible for extension deals worth up to $85,300.
