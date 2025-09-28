Lakers Cut Ties with Rookie Wings Prior to Training Camp
The Los Angeles Lakers have cut ties with a pair of rookie wings ahead of training camp.
According to Law Murray of The Athletic, Los Angeles has waived two undrafted first-year Exhibit 10 signings, and will swap them out for two more experienced players.
Shooting guard Tevian Jones and power forward Eric Dixon are now both off the club's training camp roster, but as Exhibit 10 signings will likely join the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, new signings Anton Watson and Nate Williams will replace them in training camp.
Jones, now 25 but still a technical rookie, was a two-time All-Big Sky and 2023 All-WAC honoree while at Southern Utah. He wrapped up his collegiate career averaging 17.8 points on .407/.362/.840 shooting splits, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a night in 36 games.
He's spent the last two seasons in the G League, with the New Orleans Pelicans' NBAGL affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron, and the Denver Nuggets' G League team, the Grand Rapids Gold. In 34 bouts with the Gold last year (22 starts), the 6-foot-7 wing averaged 15.6 points while slashing .418/.348/.732, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals a night.
After going undrafted out of Villanova this summer, the 6-foot-8 Dixon will now look to make a big impression at the G League level. During his 2024-25 senior season, Dixon was an All-American and the NCAA's leading scorer. He notched averages of 23.3 points on .451/.407/.813 shooting splits, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the 21-15 Wildcats last year.
Of the two players, Dixon may hold more appeal as the greener pro prospect with the better college CV.
As Exhibit 10 signings, Jones and Dixon will both be eligible for bonuses worth as much as $85,300 if they can stay with South Bay for at least 60 days.
Williams has logged some time with the Houston Rockets across each of the past two NBA seasons. Watson, meanwhile, was selected one selection ahead of second-year Lakers guard Bronny James, eldest son of 21-time All-Star Lakers forward LeBron James, and wrapped up 2025-26 via a two-way deal on the New York Knicks.
