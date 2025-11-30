Lakers vs Pelicans Injury Report Hit with Surprise Zion Williamson News

The Los Angeles Lakers will seek to extend their surprise win streak to seven in a row against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

Even with LA missing 21-time All-NBA superstar power forward LeBron James (left foot injury management) or three-time All-Defensive Team guard Marcus Smart (back spasms), the Lakers will have a massive injury advantage over the ailing Pelicans.

A LeBron James Streak Is In Jeopardy

James, the NBA's oldest active player at age 40, will miss his 15th game of the season.

Players can only miss 17 games (or up to 20 games if they play in at least 20 minutes for each of those games) if they want to still be considered for end-of-year awards. So James may soon not even qualify to make his record-extending 22nd consecutive All-NBA honor this spring.

Second-year guard Bronny James, who has yet to crack head coach JJ Redick's rotation, is back with the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

Per the league's latest injury report, the Pelicans will be missing five of their expected top six players.

Beyond All-Star guard Dejounte Murray — who continues to recover from a ruptured right Achilles tendon and could miss most or all of the year — New Orleans will be without two-time All-Star power forward Zion Williamson (left hamstring injury management), guard Jordan Poole (left quadriceps strain), wing Trey Murphy III (right elbow soreness), and All-Defensive forward Herbert Jones (right calf strain).

Less-important Pelicans bench pieces Jordan Hawkins (illness) and Karlo Matkovic (right calf strain) are also down for the count.

Still just 25, Williamson has only played in half of New Orleans' games so far. Through those 10 games, he's been averaging 22.1 points on 51 percent shooting from the field and 72.3 percent shooting from the foul line, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocks a night.

The Pelicans' death spiral towards surrendering their impending lottery pick to the Atlanta Hawks (thanks to a misguided Joe Dumars draft-night trade) seems destined to continue apace.

New Orleans has won just one game of its last 10 and three of 20 overall. The Pelicans are on a two-game losing skid and are currently 1-8 in road games heading into Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night.

