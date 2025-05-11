Lakers' Dalton Knecht Goes Viral For Partying After Playoff Exit
The Los Angeles Lakers hoped for a big playoff run this season, but that ended in late April when the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated them in five games. Throughout the series, the Timberwolves proved to be the better, bigger and more physical team and exposed many of the Lakers' flaws.
The Lakers will now shift their focus to the summer and building a better team that will help them compete for a title next season and beyond. L.A. will eventually make a ton of tough decisions, including whether or not to trade Dalton Knecht.
Knecht, the Lakers' No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, could be amongst the players who could be on the move this summer. Nothing is set in stone, and it's unclear if the Lakers will pull the trigger on a potential trade.
However, that is not up to him, and it doesn't seem to bother him. A recent video of Knecht went viral as he was spotted at a rap concert on stage.
Knchect was seen fully embracing the moment—interacting with fans, staying relaxed, and letting his personality shine through. The exact location of the concert isn’t confirmed from the video, but another clip of Knecht has surfaced that seemingly places him in Tennessee—the same state where he played college ball last season.
Knecht, who didn't have the best rookie season, seemed unfazed by it and is ready to prove himself next season. Now, whether that will be with the Lakers or not is a different topic.
The Lakers already had him dealt to the Charlotte Hornets before the February trade deadline. The deal between the Hornets and Lakers, which took place on Wednesday night, centered on Mark Williams from the Hornets. In return, L.A. was sending out Knecht, forward Cam Reddish, the 2031 first-round draft pick, and a pick swap.
The Hornets reportedly withheld some of Williams' medical information from the Lakers during the trade process. According to L.A., they rescinded the trade because there were too many red flags on their physical report.
Nonetheless, Knecht could be part of a package deal if the Lakers choose to trade him. In his rookie season, Knecht averaged 9.1 points per game, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three.
In the playoffs, he played only four minutes and averaged 2.5 points in two games.
