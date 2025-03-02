Lakers' Dalton Knecht Ironically Being Linked With Hornets Ahead of Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers had themselves one heck of a trade deadline. They came away as winners after they traded for international superstar Luka Dončić.
The Lakers didn't stop there. They also traded for Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets, as they needed a big man to fill the middle after trading away Anthony Davis. However, a few days after the trade, the Lakers rescinded it after Williams failed his physical.
It was a tough loss, but it meant that L.A. didn't need to part ways with their rookie guard, Dalton Knecht. It meant that Knecht was coming back to the purple and gold; however, he had yet to find his groove.
With the trade being rescinded, people wonder if Knecht's time in L.A. may be numbered. If so, Knecht could make his way back to North Carolina.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report made a list of every NBA team's top three offseason trade targets and listed the Knecht as a target for the Hornets.
"The Hornets also tried to add Knecht once and could still view him as a viable option to help crank up the club's three-point volume."
Knecht had a solid stretch in November, where he looked like he could be the sharpshooter the Lakers needed. Since then, he has not been effective and has barely got playing time for the red-hot Lakers.
In the last seven games, Knehct has been limited, playing just 13.3 minutes per game, averaging 5.4 points per game, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.4 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from three.
In the season, Knecht is averaging 8.9 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three in 19.9 minutes of action and 53 games.
The rookie guard still has a long way to go, but the Lakers may not stick with his past this season.
L.A. could use him as a trade piece this summer as they look to add a big they wanted prior to the rescinded trade. If Knecht can find his groove, maybe the Lakers would be interested in keeping him, but so far, he will likely have a new home by the start of the 2025-26 season.
