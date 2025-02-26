Lakers' LeBron James Weighs in on Anthony Davis' Return
The Los Angeles Lakers matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night was filled with emotions.
Although all eyes were on Luka Dončić and his revenge game against the Mavericks, the Lakers took their time to recognize their former superstar and NBA champion, Anthony Davis.
Davis was recognized in a well-earned and well-deserved tribute during the first quarter.
Not only did fans have their eyes on the video, but so did Davis and his former superstar teammate, LeBron James. James was caught on camera soaking in the two-minute video.
After the game, James spoke about what Davis meant to the Lakers and what he meant to him as a personal friend.
“What AD was for this franchise and what AD did for this franchise from the moment we got him, to hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy, to the All-Star nods, to winning the first inaugural in-season tournament… obviously, our friendship goes without saying. He’s one of my best friends, and it was great to see him get that recognition and have that moment.” James said.
Davis was unable to play in Tuesday's contest as he is currently dealing with a left adductor strain. If all goes well, Davis will play for the Mavericks sometime next week.
Davis' time as a Laker was unforgettable. Although he had his ups and downs in Los Angeles, he will go down as a Laker legend.
In the purple and gold, Davis averaged 24.8 points per game, 11.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 28 percent from three in 213 games and 34.4 minutes of action.
Davis and James were the reasons why the Lakers captured their 17th title in franchise history during the 2019-20 season. It was a season that was unlike any other, and because of their strong partnership and fantastic play, L.A. brought home the title.
The two did their part, and then some. The expectation was that they would be teammates until James decided to hang up his sneakers.
Instead, the chance to acquire Dončić came to their doorstep, and Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss couldn't pass up on it.
Nonetheless, Davis' No. 3 purple and gold jersey will be up in the rafters when it is all said and done.
