Luka Doncic Confirms Lakers Fan Theory That’s Been Circulating for Years
The Los Angeles Lakers captured their sixth consecutive win and their 18th win in their last 22 games, improving their record to 38-21 on Sunday over the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Lakers didn't play their best game, especially down the stretch, but they did enough to hold the Clippers to 102 points for the second consecutive game and escape with the victory.
It was a win that could prove to be vital as they now hold the tiebreaker against their cross-town rivals.
The Clippers did all they could to come away with the victory. They played their superstar forward, Kawhi Leonard, for 40 minutes, and he was great. They also trotted out their star guard, Norman Powell.
Powell, who entered the game as a questionable, turned probable and was eventually available. However, he only played nine minutes before he reinjured his right hamstring. It was an injury that has kept him out for the last two and a half weeks.
However, he did his best to play through this must-win for the Clippers but couldn't.
This one act may have been enough for Luka Dončić to notice Laker fans' circulating theory for the past handful of seasons. It is that every team gives them their best shot against the Lakers, and injured players from the opposing team magically become healthy against them.
After the game, Dončić said he had already learned how other teams tend to get up to play the Lakers and give them their best shot.
Dončić told ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
“I didn’t believe it before, but they say if somebody is out a long time, then they play against the Lakers … So I think that’s normal [now].”
It is a theory that many Laker fans on X have noticed over the last handful of years. Lesser teams give their all against the Lakers due to the fact that they are a marquee team, whether they like to admit it or not.
Another trend many Lakers fans have noticed is that players who are dealing with injuries play against the purple and gold no matter what.
Here is just one of the many examples a fan posted on X.
It is a common trend that Laker fans have noticed and that Dončić has quickly noticed.
The Lakers superstar showed up and showed out against the team that he seems to get up for. In the win, Dončić tallied 29 points on his best shooting performance as a Laker, shooting 9-for-17 from the field, along with six rebounds and nine assists in 37 minutes of action.
The 26-year-old is starting to get his legs under him, and soon enough, it won't matter who plays for the other team; the Lakers will be a force to be reckoned with.
