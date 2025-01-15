Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Announces Surprising News Ahead of Heat Game
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday for their 38th game of the season.
The Lakers are almost at the halfway point of their season, and while basketball is a priority, it's not the main priority for many involved, including newest Laker forward Dorian Finney-smith.
His family has increased by one as he and his wife welcomed their new baby boy.
Finney-Smith's wife shared on Instagram. ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared via X.
The Lakers ruled Finney-Smith as doubtful for tonight's game on Tuesday when the initial injury report was released. He was ruled as doubtful for personal reasons, and we now know why.
The 31-year-old has three kids. His oldest daughter, Sinai, and two sons, Dorian Jr. and youngest son, Aysen. He was only 16 years old when he had his first child. As he shared in an interview with the NBA, he said he was scared as he was young and wanted to be a provider and protector. He wants to show her daughter how a man is supposed to be.
Finney-Smith has played six games with the Lakers, and while their record with him on the team is not ideal, he is starting to get accustomed to the team.
In six games in the purple and gold, he has averaged 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.8 steaks while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three in 23.7 minutes of action. He is not getting as much playing time, but that could all change in due time.
Finney-Smith had a rough outing on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs, and unfortunately, the Lakers' performance was no different. They suffered one of their worst losses of the season.
Finney-Smith recorded four points on 25 percent shooting from the field, three rebounds, and two steals in 20 minutes of action.
The Lakers will look for their 21st win of the season and end their three-game skid. Los Angeles has not played good basketball lately, and they'll look to turn it all around on Wednesday in front of their home crowd.
