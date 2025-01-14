Lakers Given Strong Odds to Land Bulls' Zach LaVine in Trade
The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to make some big waves.
The highly anticipated deadline is Feb. 6, and the Lakers have many options. They've been linked to many of the top players on the trading block, including Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine.
The Lakers and LaVine have been linked to one another for the past few seasons. LaVine is one of the top players who could be on the move, and according to Bovada, the Lakers are at the top with the best odds to acquire the two-time All-Star.
The Lakers sit at the top with +500 odds.
Following the Lakers are the Miami Heat (+550), New Orleans Pelicans (+750), Orlando Magic (+750), and the Golden State Warriors (+750) to round off the top five.
LaVine has put up excellent numbers with the Bulls in his seven-plus seasons there thus far. In his time in Chicago, he has played stellar, averaging 24.2 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three in 408 games and 405 starts.
Although LaVine is a great player, he has struggled with staying healthy in his career. He's only played 82 games once in his 10-plus-year career, which came in his second year in the NBA.
Since arriving in Chicago, the most games LaVine played in a season is 77, which came in the 2022-23 season.
Injuries and his lengthy contract are among the few things that turn off certain teams, and the Lakers fall into that category.
LaVine is owed $43 million for the remainder of the year, and that only increases for the next two seasons. After the 2024-25 season, his money will increase from $43 million to $45 million. In the final year of his deal, LaVine will be owed $48 million, which will be his age 31 season.
Even if the Lakers were interested in trading for LaVine, like they were earlier in the season and in years past, they would need to give up a ton in return for him.
While he is an excellent talent, many wonder if LaVine is worth giving up a lot, as the investment is not worth the type of return L.A. would like to receive.
While the oddsmakers believe the Lakers are in the running, barring any significant changes, all indications are that L.A. will avoid a trade for LaVine.
