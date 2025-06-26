All Lakers

Lakers’ Dorian Finney-Smith Reportedly Makes Future Decision with Team

Ricardo Sandoval

Mar 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) shoots against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) shoots against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith has reportedly made a decision on his future with the team. 

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Finney-Smith is expected to decline his player option and enter free agency. 

“The other concern there is Dorian Finney Smith, his free-agency. What interest is out there for him. He’s got a player-option that he’s gotta decide by the end of the month.” 

Finney-Smith's player option is worth $15.4 million.

