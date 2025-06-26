Lakers’ Dorian Finney-Smith Reportedly Makes Future Decision with Team
Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith has reportedly made a decision on his future with the team.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Finney-Smith is expected to decline his player option and enter free agency.
“The other concern there is Dorian Finney Smith, his free-agency. What interest is out there for him. He’s got a player-option that he’s gotta decide by the end of the month.”
Finney-Smith's player option is worth $15.4 million.
