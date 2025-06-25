Lakers Seem Unlikely to Target West Frontcourt Player This Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers know that they have to make some roster upgrades this offseason as they try to win a title while LeBron James is still playing at a high level.
Making trades is going to have to be the way that the Lakers make those improvements. They don't have enough cap space to really do much in free agency.
Getting a center is the biggest upgrade that they need to look into. One forward/center has been linked to the Lakers, but it looks like they won't be pursuing him after all.
John Collins has been a player that the Lakers have been rumored to have some interest in. It doesn't look like those rumors turned out to be true, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
Collins is someone who has been available for the last few years. Atlanta made him available almost every year they had him before finally trading him to Utah, and the Jazz don't seem that committed to him, either.
If the Lakers are looking for a center who protects the rim, Collins is not the kind of guy that they want. He's best used as a power forward and a small-ball center in certain lineups.
The Lakers would be better served by getting someone who fits the style of play of the team. They need someone who can help improve the defense.
Collins has never been known as a good defensive player, so it wouldn't make sense for the Lakers to give up assets in order to trade for him. Those rumors clearly never made sense.
The Lakers are still looking to figure out what they are going to do with their starting center spot, but there are certainly more trades to be made. There have already been some trades, and more are about to happen.
Collins averaged 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and two assists per game. He shot 52.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three. He also played in just 40 games this season.
