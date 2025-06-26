Lakers' Austin Reaves Has Reportedly Made Decision on Contract Extension
The Los Angeles Lakers would like to keep Austin Reaves as part of their future moving forward. Despite the trade rumors that have swirled around him, they like Reaves.
Reaves had a career-best season in 2024-25, setting career-highs in almost every statistical category. He showed the ability to perhaps be the best third-scorer in the league.
While he had a poor showing in the playoffs, the Lakers still would like to bring him back. In fact, he's due for a contract extension this summer. Reaves has reportedly made a decision on that.
Reaves is due for a four-year $89.2 million extension from the Lakers this summer. He has apparently decided to decline that extension, informing the Lakers last week of his decision.
This is a move that was widely expected across the league. Reaves knows that he can earn up to 25% of a team's salary cap as an unrestricted free agent.
The question now becomes whether or not the Lakers are committed enough to him to pay him that large amount of money when his current contract is up.
In all honesty, it could depend on what LeBron James ends up doing. If he retires, his money comes off the books, and they would have plenty of money to fund a Reaves extension.
If he stays for a couple more years, the Lakers might be in a cap crunch. That would incentivize them to try to trade Reaves before his contract expires so that they can get something for him.
The Lakers likely wouldn't try to move him until the trade deadline next season if they do at all. There's still a chance that Reaves would want to come back to LA.
Still, it's a situation that the new CBA has created for the Lakers. They also have a new owner in Mark Walter, so it's unclear what kind of financial stake he's willing to put into Reaves.
This past season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
