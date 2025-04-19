Lakers Drop Epic Hype Video Ahead of Game 1 vs Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. The Lakes hope this is the first of many playoff games they will participate in for the rest of the postseason.
It has been a long time coming for the Lakers in terms of hosting a playoff opener in front of their home fans. L.A. is hyped for this series, and they hope this run lasts until mid to late June.
The path to being the last team standing won't be easy, but it sure will be worth it. Prior to the Lakers' Game 1 against Minnesota, the Lakers dropped a hype video as they embark on this journey.
The motto for this year's playoffs is "Unleash Joy."
The mantra for this year's postseason appears to have come from JJ Redick's press conference after his hiring in June 2024.
During his press conference, he shared insight into how he and his staff are creating a new culture for the Lakers. While explaining his plan to the media, he used the term "focused joy."
Redick referred to the environment as one that strikes a balance between structure and energy—where there’s a clear focus on the task at hand, but also a sense of enjoyment in the daily effort. Translating that mindset to basketball can help one stay disciplined while maintaining the motivation needed to push through the grind productively.
Redick has been everything and then some for the Lakers thus far. The little things will get the Lakers over the top, and Redick knows that better than anyone.
While the Lakers and Redick are favored in this series, it won't be a cakewalk. The Timberwolves finished the season as one of the hottest teams in the league, with a 17-4 record. They will look to come into L.A. and shut up the fans.
The Lakers will look to use the crowd to their advantage and start the series on the right foot.
According to ESPN Bet, L.A. enters this game as the favorite with a -4.5 spread. The Lakers finished the season with a 31-10 record at Crypto.com Arena.
The Timberwolves finished the season with a 24-17 record on the road.
