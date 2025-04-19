Lakers Postseason Run Could Fail Due to Ignoring Main Trade Need
The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for a playoff run that they think can be legendary. After trading for Luka Doncic, they feel that they could have the most dangerous offense in the league.
Trading Anthony Davis away for Doncic was a move that the Lakers absolutely had to make, but it does make their defense much weaker, especially around the rim.
Los Angeles tried to fix that issue by trading for Mark Williams, but they ended up rescinding that trade after not liking something that they saw on his physical.
After that failed trade, the Lakers were stuck at the center position. Jaxson Hayes has been the starter since trading away Davis.
Now that the playoffs are here, not making a move to fix the center spot could be something that they end up regretting. Hayes was a borderline rotation player to start the season.
Now that the playoffs are here, more teams are going to be attacking the Lakers at the rim. Whether or not Hayes is up to the task could determine how far this team is able to go.
There are times when the Lakers are going to have to go small and take Hayes out of the lineup. There could be some LeBron James at the five minutes in this first-round series against the Timberwolves.
Not bringing in another center could end up being a big problem in this series because of Rudy Gobert. Gobert is going to gobble up rebounds on both offense and defense.
The Lakers are hoping that their offensive firepower will make that a moot point. They are hoping that Doncic, James, and Austin Reaves are going to be able to pour in enough points to make poor defense not an issue.
JJ Redick has done a great job pushing the right buttons to make sure that the defense is not as big of a problem as many NBA pundits thought it was going to be.
Adding a center will certainly be a priority in the summer, but they have to focus on who they have on their roster right now in the playoffs.
