Lakers Emerge as Favorites to Acquire Former LA Star
The Los Angeles Lakers hold the best odds to acquire their former lottery pick, forward Brandon Ingram.
Bovada Official released the latest odds, and the Lakers sit at the top with +400 odds.
Behind the Lakers are the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, and the Golden State Warriors to round out the top five.
Just a few days ago, Ingram signed with the LeBron James-led agency, Klutch Sports Agency. Ingram is set to be the top off-season free agent and made a massive decision in the middle of the 2024-25 campaign.
The current Pelican forward and New Orleans were unable to reach a contract extension or a trade elsewhere during the offseason. The 27-year-old had $36 million left on his contract this season and became a free agent in his upcoming summer.
The one-time All-Star is averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field this season. He recently returned from the sideline after dealing with a right calf soreness.
It's clear that the Lakers need to make a significant trade to bolster their chances of winning the title and Ingram could fit that bill. Ingram is a stellar player who could be a phenomenal No. 3 player behind Anthony Davis and James.
The Lakers selected Ingram with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft from Duke University. He spent the first three seasons of his career as a Laker and was quite solid for the then-up-and-coming L.A. team.
Ingram averaged 13.9 points per game, 4.7 rebounds., 2.9 assists and 0.6 steals while shooting 46 percent from the field and 32 percent from three in 190 games and 151 starts.
Ingram was bound to get better, but the Lakers needed to win now with James on their team in the late 2010s, so L.A. traded Ingram along with Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, the draft rights to De'Andre Hunter, two first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, and cash to the Pelicans for All-Star Anthony Davis in June 2019.
There is a ton of chatter about Ingram coming back to Los Angeles, and the fact that he signed with Klutch could be a sign of something else brewing.
It's too early to tell, but it's clear L.A. needs to make a move, and Ingram could be the piece that falls to the Lakers.
