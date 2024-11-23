Lakers Emerge as Strong Contenders to Land Explosive Eastern Conference Star
The Los Angeles Lakers have been among the more competitive teams around the NBA to start the new year. Despite them bringing back the majority of their roster from last season that was eliminated in the first round of the postseason, Los Angeles has looked much more formidable.
Much of this is due to new head coach JJ Redick installing his own schemes and putting guys into the best possible place for success. The Lakers have bought into what Redick has done so far and it's worked out very well on the court.
But in order for them to truly contend for another NBA title, Los Angeles will likely have to gauge the trade market for upgrades along the roster. This could come in the form of the front office pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade or just them adding around the margins.
The Lakers have emerged as a strong contender to land Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas. Los Angeles holds the second-highest odds to land Thomas according to Bovada Sportsbook.
The Lakers currently hold +275 odds to land Thomas, trailing only the Milwaukee Bucks who are at +125.
Landing Thomas would give the Lakers a young, dynamic scoring guard to put onto their roster. He is capable of absolutely changing a game and Los Angeles could benefit from his scoring outbursts.
On the year, Thomas is averaging 24.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. His ability to light up the scoreboard could help stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, especially in the playoffs.
Thomas is in the final year of his deal and will enter into restricted free agency this summer. He and the Nets couldn't come to terms on a long term deal, opening the door for a trade to potentially happen.
Los Angeles could net Thomas and maybe one of the Nets wing players in a bigger trade. Brooklyn and the Lakers have been linked together for some time now, possibly opening the door for a deal to get done.
If the Lakers are serious about contending for a title this year, a move like this needs to take place. Thomas would be a steal for Los Angeles so the front office should look into what it may take to land his services.
