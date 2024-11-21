Lakers Land Star Damian Lillard in Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Proposal
The Los Angeles Lakers have started out the new NBA season with a record of 10-4, looking much more competitive than many expected. The franchise brought back a similar roster to what they had a year ago despite Los Angeles being bounced out in the first round of the playoffs.
Los Angeles made a head coaching change in the offseason, replacing Darvin Ham with former NBA guard JJ Redick. So far, things have seemed to work out for the better but there is still a lot of season left to go.
If the Lakers want to truly contend for a title this year, they may need to add more firepower to their overall roster. This could mean Los Angeles will have to enter the trade market, a place that they've tried to stay away from in recent seasons.
In a new proposed trade, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report put together a deal that would land the Lakers star point guard Damian Lillard. The deal would include the Milwaukee Bucks, Lakers, and Detroit Pistons to round things out.
Here is what the proposed deal would look like:
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Point guard Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Gurd Austin Reaves, forward Rui Hachimura, point guard D'Angelo Russell, 2029 first-round pick (unprotected via Lakers)
Detroit Pistons Receive: Center Christian Wood, 2025 second-round pick (via Lakers)
The Lakers would be parting with a lot to land Lillard but this could be a massive gain for them. Pairing Lillard with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would create one of the strongest big threes in recent memory.
Lillard has the skill set to take over any game and he could fit in well alongside the other two stars in Los Angeles. The Lakers have been linked to Lillard for a long time so if this were to happen, it would be a long time coming.
On the season, Lillard is averaging 24.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He is also shooting 31.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line, a decrease from his normal average.
Losing Reaves would be tough but the Lakers may find it a needed loss to give themselves a better chance to win it all this year. The Lakers are attempting to maximize the final years of the James-Davis pairing so landing Lillard could vastly help their cause.
