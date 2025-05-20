Lakers Fans Vehemently Push Against Russell Westbrook Reunion
When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook back in 2021, Lakers fans thought it was a move that would propel them to a championship. The Lakers traded away a valuable pick for him, too.
Unfortunately, the Westbrook experience did not go well for the Lakers. He was not a fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Los Angeles forced him to the bench for the first time in his career.
Since then, Westbrook has not been a part of the starting lineup for any team he's played for, unless there was an injury that he was filling in for.
The Lakers eventually dumped Westbrook in a trade to the Jazz, but he never played a game for them. With the offseason upon the Lakers, and Westbrook a free agent, Los Angeles is listed as one of the top potential destinations for him.
When a post on social media asked if Westbrook should head back to the Lakers, fans had a very predictable reaction.
Lakers fans clearly are scarred from what happened when he was on the team before. It seems like Lakers fans would not like to have Westbrook come back to Los Angeles.
The Nuggets did need Westbrook during the playoffs at certain points and in certain matchups. His game is a roller coaster, and apparently, it's a roller coaster that Lakers fans don't want to be on.
Things would be different if the Lakers did sign him this time. They have more spacing than they did when Westbrook was on the team a couple of years ago.
The Lakers clearly need to make some changes, but Westbrook is probably not someone that they would want to bring back. They need better defense, and that's not something that he excels at.
Westbrook is nearing the end of his career. He clearly still has a fire to play the game, but his game isn't aging very gracefully.
This past season for Denver, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. He shot 44.9 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
