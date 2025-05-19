Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Seemingly Hints at Free Agency Plans
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of decisions to make as we enter this pivotal summer. After falling short this season, it is clear as day that the Lakers need to retool their roster if they want to seriously compete for a title next season and beyond.
That said, there's no need for a complete overhaul. Several pieces already in place—like forward Dorian Finney-Smith—could still play a valuable role in their pursuit of a championship.
Finney-Smith was traded to the Lakers in late December and proved to be a valuable player for the team throughout the season. It was a move that was deemed necessary as the Lakers needed a player who could impact both sides of the floor, especially the defensive side.
As Finney-Smith stares into free agency, he has some big decisions to make. In a recent interview, Finney-Smith dropped hints on what he might do this summer.
“Being here has been amazing,” he said in his exit interview. “Making it to the 3-seed has been fun, Luka coming in February was a big surprise to many, especially me. Happy to be back with my dawg. Just mad right now that our season ended," said Finney-Smith.
His future in Los Angeles remains uncertain. While the team would welcome his return, they likely wouldn't lose sleep if he decided to move on. However, it is clear he loves being a Laker and playing with his good friend, Luka Doncic.
Finney-Smith's time as a Laker has been solid. In 43 games and 20 starts in L.A., he averaged 7.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.
The 32-year-old will soon enter his 10th season in the league, but where that will be remains a mystery.
