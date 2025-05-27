Lakers Get Unfortunate Update on Myles Turner Free Agency Availability
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a center to come in and change their defense. Now that Anthony Davis is in Dallas, the Lakers have to find a new defensive anchor.
Unfortunately for the Lakers, their ability to sign a center in free agency is going to be limited because of the cap situation that they find themselves in. They just don't have as much money as others do to get some of the best options out there.
Perhaps the best center option in this year's free agency class, which is admittedly weak, is Pacers center Myles Turner. He will be a free agent for the first time in his career.
Turner is 29 years old and is in the prime of his career. He has shown the value that he has to the Pacers, which is bad news for the Lakers.
It seems likely that the Pacers will retain Turner, even if it forces them to pay into the luxury tax. While the Pacers don't normally pay into the tax, they need him to continue to be a contender for the title.
Los Angeles has been interested in Turner for quite a while. They have been trying to find a way to trade for him for years, but it doesn't look likely that they will be able to get him this summer.
Turner is going to command more money than the Lakers can pay him in free agency. The only way that they could possibly hope to get him is in a sign-and-trade.
Indiana is extremely unlikely to sign Turner and then trade him. Quite frankly, they have no replacement for him. He's the perfect center for how they like to play basketball.
The Lakers are probably going to have to look at trying to get someone else. They need someone who can defend the rim most importantly, which Turner certainly can do.
This past season, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
