Lakers Rumors: LA Set Up to Land Perfect Luka Doncic Co-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers have a good team built for the short term, which was evident from their third-place finish in the Western Conference.
However, the team needs to help out Luka Doncic in the long term in the years after LeBron James finally retires, without sacrificing the short-term too much. To put it simply, the Lakers need to add a young co-star to support Doncic moving forward at some point in the near future.
They could do just that this offseason by acquiring a young, defensive-minded big that would fit perfectly with Doncic, in Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr.
It would take a massive haul to land Jackson Jr., but whatever the Grizzlies ask for in return is likely worth it. Not only would Jackson Jr. fill the team's need for rim protection, but his outside shooting fits well on offense, and he still has plenty of room to grow.
A short-term big three of Doncic, James, and Jackson Jr. would be lethal and likely challenge for a title, while a long-term duo of Doncic and Jackson Jr. would be dynamic and provide the franchise with an extremely high floor.
Jackson Jr. also is an extremely flexible player. He can play center, but isn't the best rebounder, so his best position may be power forward long-term. However, if J.J. Redick wants to play small-ball, Jackson Jr. is the perfect option given his elite combination of pick-and-pops and rim protection.
He could provide something similar to what Myles Turner provides for the Indiana Pacers, who are on the verge of making the NBA Finals in the East this year.
Jackson Jr. won the Defensive Player of the Year just two seasons ago at the age of 23. Entering his age-26 season, it has been his offense that has improved the most over the past few seasons. Last season, he shot a fantastic 49% from the field, 38% from three, and 78% from the line.
Jackson Jr. overall is a great player to have on a contender, as he brings plenty of strengths of a playoff-caliber big without the glaring weaknesses, such as outside shooting and free-throw shooting, that some of them bring.
The trade package would have to start with Austin Reaves, which would be tough for Lakers fans, but would be well worth it. It has already been questioned by many how well Reaves fits with Doncic long-term, so this would be a great way to clear up those concerns.
It may be a pipe dream, but it seems at least somewhat possible the Lakers could acquire Jackson Jr. this offseason, given the potential trade package they can provide and the current contract situation between Jackson Jr. and the Grizzlies.
