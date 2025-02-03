Lakers Give Anthony Davis Emotional Sendoff With Tribute Video
The Los Angeles Lakers wished their former superstar center, one-time champion Anthony Davis, the best in the next chapter of his basketball career.
After five and a half seasons of donning the purple and gold, Davis will now head to the Dallas Mavericks.
Davis was pivotal for the Lakers throughout his tenure, and the Lakers social media team wished him the best with an emotional, heartfelt tribute posted all over their accounts, including X.
Not only did Davis receive a tribute video on social media, with many more coming in the future, but Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka shared in a statement what the 31-year-old meant to the team and the city.
"We are overwhelmingly thankful for AD's six seasons with the Lakers, where he led our franchise to a championship and cemented himself as a perennial NBA All-Star," said Lakers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka. "We are proud of Max Christie's development as a Laker as he has grown into an impact 3-and-D player and we are appreciative of the work Jalen Hood-Schifino has put in to show professionalism at every level. Sports are about transformative moments. We are inspired by these moments Lakers fans know, expect and love with a franchise that continually ushers in new eras of greatness."
Davis was special for the Lakers, including this season. In 42 games, he averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks in 34.3 minutes.
Prior to his six incredible years in Los Angeles, he was a New Orleans Pelicans for seven seasons.
So far in his career, he has scored 24.2 points per game, 10.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.3 blocks in 34.5 minutes and 778 career regular season games.
Davis did it all in Los Angeles: a four-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA member, two-time All-Defensive member, and, more importantly, a 2020 NBA champion.
The loss of Davis will be monumental. He was a one-of-a-kind player who could control and dominate on both sides of the ball.
Nonetheless, that is the business of the NBA.
The Brow did excellent work in Los Angeles and will continue his stellar play in Dallas.
