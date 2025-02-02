Luka Doncic Father Slams Mavs Following Trade to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made the biggest and arguably most shocking trade of the century.
The Lakers landed five-time All-Star Luka Dončić from the Dallas Mavericks. The trade sent shockwaves around the sports world, and now the Lakers have two bonafide superstars on their team and one in Dončić for at least the next seven to ten years.
Everyone is shocked by this trade, including Dončić's father, Sasa Dončić.
Sasa voiced his opinion on Slovenia's sports network, Arena, and slammed the Mavericks for trading his son.
"With this trade, hypocrisy (from Mavs organization) hurts me personally. I think Luka absolutely did not deserve this. I know he sacrificed a lot. I know Luka really respected Dallas. He respected the whole city, he helped children and it was not a problem for him to go to hospitals and charity events. He played 100 games last season for like 40 minutes per game, constantly being doubled... I feel it's really unfair from certain people from Dallas."
The Mavericks traded away arguably a top-three player in the league who has not reached his prime yet.
It's mind-boggling to think about, and Dallas looks like complete fools, at least to various experts and pundits.
While that is the case, Sasa said he believes his son will thrive in Los Angeles.
"Luka lost nothing with this trade... It's not easy for Luka, moving is never easy, everything is going fast. Time will tell, but I'm sure this will be good for him"
He (Luka) is going to Los Angeles. City is phenomenal. Basketball tradition is amazing. We know Lakers had Magic, Kobe, Shaquille, Jabar... a lot of superstars, so, only positive!"
The 25-year-old superstar has not played since Christmas Day against the Minnesota Timberwolves, over a month ago, but according to Sasa, Luka's injury is 'basically gone.'
"Luka's injury is basically gone. He's already training, everything is going as planned and everything is fine"
Dončić led the Mavericks to two conference finals appearances and one NBA Finals appearance, which came the last season in 2024.
Everyone is still stunned by the trade, although the two teams have officially announced them.
The Dončić era in Los Angeles has begun.
