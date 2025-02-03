Nico Harrison Addresses Fans After Trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
Now-embattled Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is aware that moving perpetual MVP candidate Luka Doncic to loathed Western Conference rival Los Angeles Lakers may not be a popular deal.
During a press conference next to a flustered Jason Kidd to officially announce the move that sees 10-time now-former Lakers center Anthony Davis, 3-and-D former starting Los Angeles shooting guard Max Christie, and an unprotected 2029 first round pick (now likely to be in the 20s, considering Doncic will still be in his 20s at the time of the move) arriving in Dallas, Harrison addressed grieving Mavericks fans, per The Athletic's Christian Clark.
“I’m sorry they are frustrated," Harrison said. "It’s something we believe in as an organization that’s going to make us better. We believed it sets us up to win not only now but in the future. And when we win, I believe the frustration will go away.”
Davis helps the Mavericks shore up their frontcourt defense, critical for the home stretch of their playoff run with former rim-rolling starting second Dereck Lively II sidelined until at least the playoffs with a right ankle stress fracture. He'll be joining eight-time All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, still playing at an elite level this year.
Dallas also boasts plenty of defense and shooting and could still be a tough playoff out this year, but the team is now without its Western Conference Finals MVP, who at age 25 led the team back to the NBA Finals just last year.
Per Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports, Harrison asserted that he was pretty confident the team made the right move, and apparently was reticent about offering Doncic a full five-year, $345 maximum contract extension this summer.
“We really feel like we got ahead of what was going to be a tumultuous summer, him being eligible for the supermax and also a year away from him being able to opt out of any contract," Harrison said. "And so we really felt like we got out in front of that. We know teams, they’ve had it out there, teams have been loading up to try to sign him once that comes available.”
Meanwhile, the Lakers must be overjoyed. They're adding a superstar ballhandler who has proven he can be the No. 1 option on a Finals team, something Davis (who's six years older than Doncic) even at his peak could not do. In 22 games this season, Doncic is averaging 28.1 points on .464/.354/.767 shooting splits, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 dimes.
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Lakers On SI.