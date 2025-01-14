Lakers News: Michael Cooper Considers Jersey Retirement 'More Special' Than Hall of Fame
The Los Angeles Lakers had a night to forget on the court Monday when they were dismantled by the San Antonio Spurs by the final score of 126-102.
It was a disastrous night for the Lakers but a night to remember for Lakers legend and Hall of Famer, Michael Cooper. Cooper had his jersey retired by the team he spent his entire 12-year career with.
The ceremony, held during halftime, celebrated his career and recognized the victims of the horrific ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
Cooper was inducted into the Hall of Fame in September 2024, and while that moment was memorable, he admitted that it means much more to have his jersey retired by the Lakers.
Cooper told reporters about the big moment in a pregame news conference, per Khobi Price of the OC Register.
“This is so overwhelming to me because I never expected this at all,” Cooper said. “I’ve always played this game for the love of the game, for team and winning championships. And so [Monday night] is, to me, more special than the Hall of Fame, but both of them are equally important.”
When asked to elaborate on his previous comment, Cooper explained why he feels that way.
“Because it’s Lakers,” Cooper responded. “This is hometown. The Hall of Fame is something unique in itself. And again, it’s a big cast of characters there. But this event here is about the people that you played with, you went to work with, you fought with, you prepared with, and you have love for. And I mean, I have love for all the people in the Hall of Fame, but this is a certain kind of love.”
Cooper was the Lakers' third-round pick out of the University of New Mexico in the 1978 NBA Draft.
Not only was he vital to the Lakers' securing five titles in the 1980s, but he was also a dominant force on the defensive end, an eight-time All-Defensive honoree and one of six guards to be named Defensive Player of the Year.
Cooper won the Defensive Player of the Year award in the 1986-87 season.
In 12 years as a Laker, he averaged 8.9 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 34 percent from three in 873 carer games.
Cooper was a vital piece to the Lakers, and without him, there is no chance the Lakers would win five titles or even go to nine NBA Finals in that era.
