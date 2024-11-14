Lakers-Grizzlies: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
On Wednesday night, the 7-4 Memphis Grizzlies head to Crypto.com Arena to square off against the 6-4 Los Angeles Lakers.
During the two clubs' prior encounter last week, the Grizzlies blew out Los Angeles, 131-114, at FedEx Forum. Three Grizzlies players scored 20 or more points. All-NBA Memphis superstar point guard Ja Morant departed the bout in the third quarter with a hip injury. He has been on the shelf ever since, and will be once again tonight. Memphis has won sans Morant across its past two contests, with robust offense (the team is averaging 131 points across those bouts).
"Regardless of what our lineups are, I want (Jackson) to still carry that mentality of being a primary attack guy for us, and that's on me to make sure that he's feeling involved," Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins remarked of his "next man up" approach to all these mounting absences, per NBA.com/Field Level Media.
How to Watch
The action will tip off at 7 p.m. PT, and can be watched on ESPN nationally — as well as Spectrum SportsNet and its streaming affiliate, Spectrum SportsNet+, locally.
Odds
Los Angeles is a 6.5-point favorite to win at home, according to sportsbook aggregator Bryan Fonseca of The Action Network. Fonseca adds that that the Lakers are the only club that is perfect (5-0) against its pregame spread at home this year. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, are a scant 2-3 against the spread in road games.
Predictions
Look for Los Angeles to win against the depleted Grizzlies and to improve its early season start to a 6-0 home record against the spread. Let's call the official prediction 120-110 Lakers.
More
Potentially all three normal Grizzlies perimeter starters could be on the shelf tonight. Small forward Marcus Smart is a game-time decision.
