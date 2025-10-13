Lakers HC JJ Redick Announces Availability of Luka Doncic, 2 Others for Preseason Game vs Suns
Second-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has announced his plan for five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic and two other key LA players in a forthcoming Tuesday preseason road tilt against the Phoenix Suns, per Dan Woike of The Athletic.
According to Redick, Los Angeles intends to have Doncic and newly-signed free agent former All-Defensive Team guard Marcus Smart make their preseason debuts for Los Angeles. Smart will also be making his Lakers debut, period.
More news: Lakers Stunningly Disrespected by NBA General Managers in New Survey
Star guard Austin Reaves, who departed LA's eventual victory against the Golden State Warriors after knocking knees in the second half, is also set to suit up.
In the two teams' first matchup of the preseason on October 3, Phoenix obliterated the short-handed Lakers, 103-81.
More news: Lakers’ LeBron James Set to Make Unfortunate Personal History With Injury Setback
Reaves scored 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting and 7-of-7 shooting from the foul line in just 21 minutes. 21-time All-NBA power forward LeBron James, Doncic, Smart, point guard Gabe Vincent, power forward/center Maxi Kleber, and rookie forward Adou Thiero all sat.
This story will be updated...
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.