Lakers Stunningly Disrespected by NBA GMs in New Survey
Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Los Angeles Lakers view themselves as title contenders. After finishing third in the Western Conference last season they think they can finish better this season.
Now that Luka Doncic has his future secure, having signed a three-year extension to stick in LA this summer, Los Angeles believes they have a real shot at winning a title.
Oh, and they still have LeBron James.
More news: Lakers' LeBron James Has 3-Emoji Reaction to the 'Second Decision'
Despite all of these points, the Lakers don't seem to be garnering a lot of respect from opposing GMs in the NBA, at least based on the results of a recent poll.
Other GMs don't view the Lakers as title contenders
In the annual preseason poll of league GMs by NBA.com's John Schuhmann, no one voted for the Lakers to win the NBA championship this season. Five teams received votes, and the Lakers weren't one of them.
Oklahoma City was the overwhelming favorite, getting 80 percent for the vote. Cleveland and Denver were tied for second with seven percent of the vote, and Houston and the Knicks also got some votes.
More news: Lakers Receive Unfortunate Trade Update on Dalton Knecht
Doncic has proven that he can carry a team to the NBA Finals by himself, considering he did that with the Mavericks in 2023. He also has one of the best 15 players in the league as his teammate.
The GMs must not think that James is going to be able to stay healthy throughout the season. He's already out for three to four weeks because of a sciatica issue.
The Lakers Still View Themselves as Title Contenders
Despite the fact that other GMs don't think they have a shot to win it all, those associated with the team disagree. The additions of Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia should make them better.
Even if the Lakers don't start the season well with James injured, they won't be too concerned. They are more worried about being healthy when April rolls around.
Doncic is poised to have an MVP-caliber season, as he wants to prove the Mavericks made a catastrophic decision to trade him. James is desperately hungry for another title.
Executives around the league are betting against the Lakers at their own risk. It might not be a bet that they end up winning.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.