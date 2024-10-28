Lakers Injury Report: 7 Los Angeles Players Out vs Suns Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without seven players for their fourth game of the 2024-25 season against the Phoenix Suns.
The Lakers will be without Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Koloko, Maxwell Lewis, Quincy Olivari, Armel Traore, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood.
Four of the seven players, including Hood-Schifino, Lewis, Olivari, and Traore, will be sent to the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
Koloko is still returning to competition reconditioning. He appears to be inching closer and closer to returning to the court. The Lakers signed him to a two-way deal in mid-September. Since signing with the Lakers, he has been waiting to receive clearance from the NBA's fitness panel as he has been dealing with blood clots.
Whenever he is ready to sign up and play, he will likely spend the majority of his team with the South Bay Lakers.
Vanderbilt is still recovering from offseason procedures on both feet, and the report is that "it is going well." ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin said that Vanderbilt is progressing well; however, he has yet to test it.
Vanderbilt played all but 29 games for the Lakers last season. He was dealing with a heel injury at the beginning of last season and a foot injury in early February that kept him out for the rest of the season and then some.
The hope is the 25-year-old will be back soon rather than later.
Wood is still recovering from an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his left knee. He underwent the procedure in early September, and he was set to miss at least eight weeks.
We're a little over halfway through the eight-week mark as things stand, but there has been no update on his progression. As they say, sometimes, no news is good news, and Wood should be on schedule for the eight-week mark unless something comes up.
The Lakers have a chance to move to 4-0 to start the season. The last time they did so was in the 2010-11 season after coming off their back-to-back titles.
That season, they started the season 8-0 and finished with a 57-25 record. The Lakers have a long way to go for that, but this hot start could be a sign of great things to come.
In a stacked Western Conference, seeding matters, and JJ Redick and his staff realize that.
The Lakers will tip-off against the 2-1 Suns at 7 p.m. PT.
