Kings All-Stars Praise LeBron James After Lakers Victory
The Sacramento Kings appeared to be on their way to a sixth straight victory over the Los Angeles Lakers entering the fourth quarter of Saturday's game between the two Western Conference rivals. The Kings had overcome a deficit earlier in the game to take a lead heading into the final quarter of the game.
The Lakers, led by a furious performance from LeBron James, scored 44 points in the fourth quarter to win the game 131-127. The Kings rallied with 33 of their own points in the final quarter, but could not keep up with James at the end of the game.
James scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, and did not miss a single one of his attempts from the field. He finished the game with a triple double as he notched 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, who also recorded a triple double with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, acknowledged that the team made mistakes that allowed the Lakers back in the game, but gave credit to James for his outstanding efforts.
"LeBron was kind of LeBron, you know?" Sabonis said. "He went off, he did his thing, and we were careless with the ball on the other side ... It was amazing, he didn't seem tired out there. We should've done a better job at trying to make it harder on him."
Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, who added 28 points, marveled at how well James played, especially after so many years in the NBA already.
"Guys [LeBron's] age are playing at the rec," Fox said. "Obviously what he's done in this league throughout his entire career has been amazing, and what he's doing right now still in year 22, will probably never be replicated again."
James' longevity continues to astonish even his top peers in the league. At nearly 40 years old and in his 22nd season, James has yet to show significant signs of slowing down. In fact, James has maintained he plans to play every game for the Lakers this season barring injury, even after leading Team USA to a gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics this summer. He could easily be tired out, or eyeing retirement, but instead remains toward the top of the game.
