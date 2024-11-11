Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis Game Status For Raptors Clash
The Los Angeles Lakers will have the services of star big man Anthony Davis for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors tonight. Davis was listed as probable for the game due to a nagging foot injury that he has had.
After the Lakers win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Davis revealed that the foot issue is something that has been bothering him.
"It hurts, definitely bothering me, but I'll figure it out. Getting it loose enough to go out there and play, and try to manage it throughout the course of the game so it doesn't tighten up. It felt good for the most part ... off days are the most crucial to get it feeling good for game day."
Davis has averaged 32.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game this season. He has stepped up his game heavily to start and has taken over the role as the Lakers' best player.
For Los Angeles to do anything of substance this season, they are going to need Davis healthy and on the floor. He may have to miss a game or two throughout the year but as long as it's nothing significant, the Lakers should be fine.
Los Angeles has been more competitive than most people thought they would be this year and it's mainly on the back of Davis. He has thrived under new head coach JJ Redick, playing more as the "hub" of the offensive attack.
The Lakers will be looking to get their sixth win of the season against the Raptors. They beat Toronto on the road a few games ago so a win would sweep the two-game season series for Los Angeles.
Redick benched point guard D'Angelo Russell before their last game and it seemed to make a big difference. Russell seemed to be on board with the move, unlike in past years.
"I just wanted to win," Russell said after scoring 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting with three assists as a reserve. "So whatever it took, change of plans, whatever it is, whatever Coach needs, try to get the win and be a part of that."
The sacrifice of Russell could go a long way in terms of team chemistry. Everyone is on the same page to win games and Los Angeles has another chance to do so against the Raptors.
