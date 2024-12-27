Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis Status Uncertain For Sacramento Clash
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off an incredible victory against the Golden State Warriors in another thrilling NBA Christmas Day matchup. The Lakers are set to hit the floor again in a Saturday night showdown against the Sacramento Kings.
Headed into the matchup, the Lakers could be one of their most impactful players, in star center Anthony Davis. In the first quarter of the matchup against the Warriors, Davis went down with a left sprained ankle midway through the first quarter, and he would not make a return for the remainder of the matchup.
L.A. has just updated their injury report, and Davis has been listed as questionable ahead of Saturday’s game. According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, Davis is “in the building” receiving treatment today, and there’s a possibility fans could see a return to the floor by the future Hall-of-Famer.
In Davis’ absence, LeBron James, Rui Hachimara, and Austin Reaves stepped up immensely to fill the missing void of their starting center. James finished the game with a double-double scoring 31 points and dishing out 10 assists.
Austin Reaves came up huge with a triple-double scoring 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Reaves also came up clutch late in the stretch scoring the game-winning layup with one second left in the matchup.
Following the matchup against Golden State, James addressed the challenges the Lakers face when Davis goes down.
“It’s always difficult to play without AD, so I guess our job is even more heightened, we have to do a little bit more,” James told reporters after the game. “Everyone has to chip in, especially on the defensive end because AD is our anchor. I thought guys did a great job of just playing off one another, getting to where we wanted to get to offensively and also being able to buckle down and get timely stops versus a really good offensive team.”
That said, the Lakers have won the last four out of five matchups and currently sit in the six spot of the Western Conference. They are on the up-and-up behind the leadership of James, but will still need the help of the rest of the team to continue on this positive path of success.
Nonetheless, players like Reaves have really been stepping up as of late, and James says he trusts the rest of his team.
“It got to a hand that we trust,” James said. “The play was drawn up for me, they doubled me at the top of the key. It’s always great to have great options out on the floor at the same time. AR’s been in that position before.”
