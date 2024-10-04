Lakers Injury Report: Could Bronny James Make LA Debut in Timberwolves Preseason Game?
Although former All-American Tennessee Volunteers shooting guard Dalton Knecht, who had been projected as a potential lottery pick in June's 2024 NBA Draft before slipping to the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 17, is by far L.A.'s best rookie prospect, he is not the one fans are more excited to see suit up.
That would be L.A.'s No. 55 pick, 6-foot-2 former USC Trojans point guard Bronny James. The 19-year-old is the eldest child of 20-time All-Star Lakers combo forward LeBron James, and though he did suit up for six Summer League games, he could play alongside L.A.'s cadre of seasoned veterans for the first time in a game as soon as Friday night.
Los Angeles is in Palm Desert for a pair of remote "home" games, at Acrisure Arena, this weekend. First up, Los Angeles will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Minnesota looks very different than it did last week. The team shipped off four-time All-Star power forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns, the No. 1 pick in 2015, to the New York Knicks, for savings, depth, and future roster flexibility. In terms of depth, Minnesota added back a three-time All-Star power forward in ex-Laker Julius Randle, plus two-way guard Donte DiVincenzo and intriguing forward Keita Bates-Diop. When it comes to flexibility, Minnesota added a first round, top-13-protected Detroit Pistons draft pick, plus Randle could become a free agent next summer. The Timberwolves also managed to break up the unwieldy $49.2 million contract of Towns this year. It was an impressive bit of business all around, though it's unclear if Randle will play Friday against L.A.
Los Angeles head coach JJ Redick, who is experimenting with his bench this preseason, could opt to play Bronny James spot minutes, McMenamin reveals. Bronny, speaking following a Friday team shootaround, reflected on the possibility he plays in this first matchup.
"Of course, there are nerves," Bronny said. "Comes with everything. But I'm just excited to go out there and learn and learn from the people playing in front of me. And if I get a chance to showcase my game, then I'm going to do that to the best of my ability."
LeBron James was a frequent presence at his son's games in school and at the AAU level, and was something of a supplemental coach. Bronny James expects that kind of presence from his dad Friday.
"Pretty much the same thing but now we're teammates," Bronny said. "So, it's going to be more in-depth talk about the game and stuff like that. So yeah, I'm ready for it."
