Lakers Insider Reveals Clear Frontrunner for Final Spot in Starting Lineup
At this point, it's pretty certain that Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and newly-acquired Deandre Ayton all project as starters for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The fifth spot has been a point of contention ever since the Lakers inked Marcus Smart to a deal this offseason. There's a glaring need for help on the defensive end of the floor — particularly on the perimeter. A savant in terms of physicality, ball pressure, deflections and steals, Smart has made his bones in the NBA as an elite defender.
While Smart may seem to be an ideal running mate for Reaves in the backcourt, Rui Hachimura returns this year — and there's a case to be made he was one of the most consistent players on last year's 50-win team, where he served as its starting small forward.
Longtime Lakers analyst Anthony Irwin of ClutchPoints recently revealed some intriguing nuggets pertaining to how the construction of the starting five could look. It appears as if Redick is opting for continuity over anything else.
"According to sources close to the Los Angeles Lakers speaking on the condition of anonymity, Rui Hachimura is considered the heavy initial favorite to land the fifth starting spot alongside Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Deandre Ayton," Irwin writes.
Smart's (predictable) recent health woes have hurt his case to start on opening night, apparently.
"Heading into camp, Hachimura was always considered at least a slight favorite over Marcus Smart, but with Smart unable to participate for at least the first week of training camp, that gap has widened considerably," Irwin adds
Having Hachimura with the starting group does give the Lakers some advantages beyond simply continuity. The team will field one of the bigger starting fives in the league with the Gonzaga product slotted next to James and Ayton. Reaves (6-foot-5) and Doncic (6-foot-7) make up a massive backcourt. From there, James (6-foot-9), Hachimura (6-foot-8), and Ayton (7-feet) is a very capable trio in terms of versatility.
Hachimura is also a far more capable floor spacer having shot over 41 percent from 3 in each of the last two seasons.
Smart doesn't appear to care whether he starts or not, saying that he's in Los Angeles "to win" and that "no matter whether [he] starts or comes off the bench, [his] presence will be made."
Hachimura, on the other hand, seems to be very happy staying with the starting group.
“I mean, it's coach's decision. It's not my decision," Hachimura said of where he plays in the rotation. "It's not really about who's starting and not. It's just the minutes and who can be on the court longer. I think it's — for me — just whatever the team needs me to do, but we've been building the chemistry that I've been in the starting five for two, three years. So whatever they decide I have to do, it's just a matter of the chemistry, how we can build and we can be on the court together and how we can give an impact.”
