Lakers' Bronny James Says He's Surprised LeBron is Still Playing
Second-year Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is shocked that his most decorated teammate, who just so happens to be his dad LeBron James, is still at it.
LeBron, 40, has been in the league longer than the 20-year-old Bronny has been alive. LeBron is slated to suit up for his record-stretching 23rd pro season in 2025-26 with Los Angeles.
During an interview on Spectrum SportsNet, Bronny James reflected on his dad's remarkable longevity.
"I'm just as surprised as everyone else. I don't know how he's doing it. It's crazy to be a part of that. And I've been here from literally the start. Literally I've been here from the jump," Bronny said. "He's literally my dad."
The elder James is set to be the league's oldest active player for the third consecutive season. He's been in the league since 2003 (Bronny was born in October, 2004), but still has a long ways to go if he wants to be oldest player to ever lace up a pair of sneakers in an NBA game.
That honor goes to Nat Hickey, who as the head coach of the BAA's Providence Steamrollers (the BAA's history has been folded into the NBA's) who inserted himself into a game at 45 years, 363 days of age in 1948. The second-oldest player ever was All-Star power forward/center Kevin Willis, who was 44 years and 224 days old in his last-ever game in April 2007. Could James catch up to Willis, at least?
He'll be 44 years and 225 days old on August 11, 2029, meaning James would need to play during the 2029-30 season to at least beat the Willis record. That would be James' 27th season, a bonkers number that would put him five seasons clear of the next-closest competitor, Hall of Fame swingman Vince Carter. Carter retired after his 22nd season in 2019-20.
The craziest element of LeBron James' extended NBA tenure is his enduring greatness, at least on offense.
Across his 70 healthy bouts for the 50-32 Lakers last year, LeBron James averaged 24.4 points while slashing .513/.376/.782, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per. He did show signs of wear and tear in the playoffs, however.
The Lakers fell in just five games to the younger, bigger, more athletic Minnesota Timberwolves in a five-game first-round playoff series, and James revealed after the fact that he had been playing through an injury. If he wants to win a fifth championship this year, he may need to accept a late-period Tim Duncan minutes allocation.
