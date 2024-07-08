Lakers Interested In Signing Almost 40 Percent 3-Point Shooter
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue on with their offseason, many fans have been wondering how the team plans to build out the roster. Los Angeles currently has no roster spots and is just barely under the dreaded second apron tax.
But while the team has yet to make any meaningful moves, other than re-signing its own free agents, there is still time. Los Angeles will need to make some small consolidation trades to rid themselves of unwanted salaries and to create open roster spots.
The team has been looking around the league at different options to improve the roster and has seemingly settled on a few names. According to Jovan Buha and Shams Charania of The Athletic, Los Angeles is reportedly interested in going after free-agent guard Gary Trent Jr. on the open market.
"Gary Trent Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie are two names to watch for if the Lakers clear enough space to use their taxpayer midlevel exception, according to league sources."
Guard Spencer Dinwiddie is also mentioned but he was with the Lakers last season. Trent Jr. has long been a target of the Lakers and would give them some needed shooting in the backcourt.
Last season, he averaged 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He also shot 39.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
It remains to be seen if the team could land Trent Jr. but he would be a big upgrade heading into the season. Under new head coach JJ Redick, Los Angeles is expected to take more 3-point shots, giving more thought to bringing Trent Jr. into the mix.
More Lakers: Watch LeBron James, Anthony Davis Face Off in Pre-Olympics Practice