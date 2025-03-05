Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Fires Major Shot at Former LA Coach Darvin Ham
One-time Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley, a former All-Defensive Teamer during his heyday with the Houston Rockets and L.A. Clippers, wasn't long for the Lakers. Then again, neither was his head coach at the time.
After leading the LeBron James-Anthony Davis Lakers to a 90-74 regular season record and two playoff appearances (including a fluky run to the 2023 Western Conference Finals as a No. 7 seed), Darvin Ham was unceremoniously kicked to the curb by longtime L.A. vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka during the 2024 offseason.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Says Lakers Star Luka Doncic Can't Be Face of NBA Due to Not Being American
Pelinka replaced him with JJ Redick, who quickly modernized his team's offense, improved the club's defensive effort, built up talented young players, and boosted L.A.'s performance after timeouts. The Lakers then traded to acquire a player better than Davis or James were by the time Ham was coaching them, five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic. Now, L.A. is 39-21 and the Western Conference's No. 2 seed.
Just after the trade, Doncic had a rough shooting start during his first few games with Los Angeles, as he was just working his way back from a calf strain that cost him a month and a half of action. Fan account LakersSpin shredded Ham's reactive coaching (he had a predilection for swapping in defense-first vets at the first sign of trouble with younger, more talented players) with an incisive tweet.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Former Lakers Star Anthony Davis Could be Out for Year After Just One Game with Mavericks
Beverley responded by retweeting and offering up a sly comment.
The X account of Beverley's Barstool Sports podcast, "The Pat Bev Pod With Rone," tweeted five laughing emojis. Beverley, in response, retweeted his own pod's reaction to his initial reaction.
During his 45 games as Los Angeles' pint-sized starting shooting guard in 2022-23 (he was dealt to the Orlando Magic midseason, negotiated a contract buyout and then signed a rest-of-year deal with his hometown Chicago Bulls), the 6-foot-2 Arkansas product averaged 6.4 points on .402/.348/.780 shooting splits, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks a night.
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Kyrie Irving Calls Out Steep Criticism of Luka Doncic Lakers Trade
Nuggets Forward Aaron Gordon Reveals Biggest Lesson He Learned from Lakers Great Kobe Bryant
Lakers Fans Call Out Darvin Ham Following Rise of Max Christie
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.