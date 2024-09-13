Lakers' Jeanie Buss Predicts Season Outcomes for LeBron James, LA
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the the 2024-25 NBA season with hopes to rectify the failures of the last two years. Most media members are not confident in the Lakers chances of making it to another NBA during the LeBron James era, however, inside the purple and gold locker room there are heavy expectations to add a 18th title to the franchise.
Since winning their 17th championship in 2020 the Lakers have failed to get back to the top of the NBA mountain. During the 2024 offseason, the storied franchise elected to fire previous head coach Darvin Ham in favor of 15-year retired NBA veteran JJ Redick after suffering a second consecutive playoff series defeat against the Denver Nuggets. Redick was given the keys to the Lakers franchise with the responsibility of leading them to a Larry O' Brien Trophy.
These expectation are shared with Lakers' owner and president of basketball operations Jeanie Buss who during a Q&A spoke with Chuck Schilken of The Los Angeles Times about her thoughts on James and the outcomes of this upcoming NBA season.
"He consistently delivers," Buss raved. "He puts in the work. He’s not only a worldwide brand, but he is our leader. He’s the captain of our team and he sets the tone, sets the pace by putting in the hard work. Nobody can complain about the work if you see somebody with his résumé and his longevity of career, nobody can complain about having to practice if he’s willing to do it. And he does. He just amazes me. I don’t know what else to say."
James agreed to return to the Lakers on a two-year, $101.4 million contract that includes a player option for 2025-26 and a no-trade clause. The soon to be 40-year old superstar has defied father time as he still continues to prove that he can be one of the five or six best players in the NBA. For James every season is championship or bust, although, there are a number of doubters across NBA media.
When asked about the season expectations Buss did not want to say too much because she understands where the bar is set for the Lakers organization.
"In terms of my expectations for the team, I can sit here and tell you — Lakers always play for a championship, as we know, between Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson and Phil Jackson and Pat Riley and [former owner and Jeanie's father] Dr. Buss," Jeanie Buss said. "That’s who we are. But it’s just me talking. What I really want is for the games to start so that we can watch what these guys are gonna do. I’ll let them tell the story ’cause they’re the ones that are really going to show us what they’ve got."
With the Lakers roster expected to be fully healthy after a season riddled with injuries to their role players, there is a possibility that the best basketball is on the horizon for this club.
More News: Three Key Lakers Role Players Will Be Available for Start of Season