Insane LeBron James Stat Has Lakers Potentially Thinking About Long Playoff Run
LeBron James has appeared in the NBA Finals a whopping ten times throughout his otherworldly NBA career, winning four NBA championships over the first 21 seasons of his career. Will James manage to make another NBA Finals or win a fifth ring before he decides to hang it up?
The Lakers' 2-0 start to the season could indicate that James will end the season celebrating under a confetti shower. Every time James' team has started the season 2-0 in the past, his team went on to appear in the NBA Finals, via StatMamba.
James has surprisingly only started the season 2-0 four times in his career before the 2024-25 season. James made his first trip to the NBA Finals in 2007 after the Cavaliers began the season 2-0. James and the Cavaliers would lose that Finals series to the San Antonio Spurs.
James also started both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons with the Cavaliers 2-0, and the Cavaliers would go on to make the NBA Finals in both seasons. The Cavaliers lost both of those Finals to the Golden State Warriors.
The lone time the superstar won the NBA Finals after starting the season 2-0 came in the 2011-12 season with the Miami Heat. The Heat would go on to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder for his first championship victory.
The Lakers have now begun the season 2-0 for the first time since James joined the team in 2018 after wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns. This marked the first time that the Lakers won their season opener since 2016, and the first time they started the year 2-0 since Phil Jackson was the team's head coach.
James recorded 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists during the Lakers' win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday, and 21 points, four rebounds, and eight assists in the Lakers' win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
Winning the first two games of the season of course won't guarantee that James and the Lakers will advance to the NBA Finals. There is still plenty of basketball to be played over the course of the season. Either way, it's still a needed positive start for James and the Lakers.
The Lakers will look to extend their winning start to the season when they face the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.
