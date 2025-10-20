Lakers' JJ Redick Calls Out LA After Preseason Finale
The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up their preseason schedule Friday evening — losing to the Sacramento Kings by a score of 117-116.
Not that it matters all that much, but the Lakers finished the preseason slate with a 1-5 overall record. Luka Doncic scored 31 points in 32 minutes during this contest. Marcus Smart added 14 points off the bench, and a trio of starters (Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent) all also ended the game in double-figures.
The team shot 45.3 percent from the field and a blistering 39.5 percent from beyond the arc (on 43 attempts). Still, head coach JJ Redick was a bit displeased with decision-making from a passing standpoint as he told Khobi Price of The Orange County Register.
“Biggest thing from tonight was just our passing,” Redick said. “The reality is we should have 35 assists. We’ve got to figure out our lobs. And then we had a couple Harlem Globetrotter plays when the simple play was right there."
Egalitarian Offensive Approach
"But we had multiple possessions where everybody touched it and created multiple advantages, got good shots, some of which we didn’t make, but I liked our offensive flow and execution for most of the game,” Redick added.
The lob portion of the offense is something to note. For all of his flaws, backup big man Jaxson Hayes statistically is one of the best lob finishers in the NBA. One could say that his dunking ability is the most efficient and effective aspect of his game.
Additionally, Ayton figures to get some very good looks from Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James in transition and also in the halfcourt.
The lob execution is something the team will surely work out with more time on the court. A host of injuries and resting periods didn't fully enable the entire squad to work out with one another during the preseason.
As such, this early beginning to the year will be utilized in working the proverbial kinks out when it comes to timing and movement off the ball.
The Lakers will begin their 2025-26 season Tuesday evening when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
