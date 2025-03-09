Lakers' JJ Redick Provides Major Injury Update on Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick said his starting forward, Rui Hachimura, is in his return-to-play protocol.
However, they won't have an update regarding his status until another week.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha shared via X.
“He’s doing well, ramping up some on-court stuff. I’ll have an update probably in a week for you.”
Hachimura will likely miss this four-game road trip for the Lakers, starting Saturday against the Boston Celtics. He will miss his fifth consecutive game against Boston.
The road trip starts on Saturday against the Celtics and will end on Friday, March 14, against the Denver Nuggets.
Hachimura suffered a knee injury on Feb.27 during the third quarter of the Minnesota Timberwolves matchup. He went up for a dunk and grimaced while coming down. He walked down to the locker room gingerly.
In 18 minutes of action before suffering the injury, Hachimura scored five points on 2-of-6 shooting to go along with three rebounds and two assists.
Hachimura has been great this season, averaging 13.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 41 percent from three in 50 games and 32.1 minutes of action.
In the 10 games before his injury, Hachimuara averaged 17.5 points on 53.2 percent shooting (including 39.0 percent from three on 5.9 3PA/G), 5.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists over 35.1 minutes per game.
With Jaxson Hayes ruled out for Saturday's contest and no Hachimura, the Lakers will have their hands full against arguably the best team in the NBA. The Lakers will look to keep their eight-game win streak alive.
The Lakers have arguably been the best team in the league over the past month and a half. In their last 24 games, they have a 20-4 record and rank sixth in offensive rating, first in defensive rating, and third in net rating in that span.
Los Angeles is a contender by every sense of the word, but they have no shot at reaching their ultimate goal unless Hachimura returns to the lineup. This next month of the season is already brutal for L.A. regarding the schedule, which will only multiply without the Japanese native in the lineup.
